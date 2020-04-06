Home

WATSON David (Prestonpans / Leith)
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, March 29, 2020, David (ex Ship Builder & Scottish Office), dearly loved partner of the late Barbara McDonald, loving son of the late Mary and David, much loved brother to Patricia and the late Vina and Milly, dearly loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and a cherished godfather to Maria. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral private at the request of the family.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 6, 2020
