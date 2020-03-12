Home

WATT David (Shandon)
Peacefully, after a long battle with alzheimers, in the loving care at Thorntree Mews on March 3, 2020, David, aged 83 years, beloved husband to Christine, father of Caroline, Kathleen, Colin and Craig, grandfather and GG. David was an ex BT Engineer and an ex member of The Royal Signals TA, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Funeral service on Wednesday, March 18, in Falkirk Crematorium, at 2. 30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations,
if so desired, to Alzheimer Scotland,
no black ties preferred. At peace at last
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2020
