Bruton Davina (Nan) (nee Spink) (Broomhouse, Edinburgh / formerly Perth and Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully, at Four Seasons Care Home, Edinburgh, on December 26, 2019, Nan, beloved wife of the late Bobby and loving stepmum, granny, great-granny, great-great-granny and aunt. Funeral service at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, at 2 pm, to which all friends are welcome. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, may be made in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020