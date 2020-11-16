Home

Suddenly, passed away at her home in Edinburgh, on November 2, 2020, aged 57. Having recently retired after a 30 + year career with the Procurator Fiscal's and Scottish Courts. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her husband Mike, son Lewis and all her family. Dawn will never be forgotten and all our memories will be forever cherished. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held but a webcast is available for anyone wishing to attend virtually. Login details are www.obitus.com, Username Sojo8678, Password 824277, Service viewing time, Friday November 20 , 12.55 pm - 1.45 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 16, 2020
