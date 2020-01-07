Home

SCOTT Declan (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, on December 14, 2019, beloved son of Lohri and Gary, much loved big brother to Logan and Freya, gran's special boy, dearly loved nephew to all his aunties and uncles and loving big cousin to Layla and all his cousins.
Fly high with the angels wee man, Forever in our hearts.
A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020
