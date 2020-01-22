|
SOMERVILLE Dennis (Leith)
Peacefully, after an illness bravely bourne, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Dennis, much loved husband of Lynne, loving dad of Scott and Julie and his beloved pet Skye. Dearly loved brother to Irene, Geoff and the late Ralph. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11.30 am, to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020