Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek James ROSS

Notice Condolences

Derek James ROSS Notice
ROSS Derek James (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Cherished husband of Angela and much loved dad of Andrew, Wendy, Natallie, Barry, Aaron, Lewis, Lucy and the late Nicola. Beloved grandad to Taylor, Oliver, Bobby and Jena. A funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 am, thereafter Inveresk Cemetery, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -