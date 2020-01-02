|
ROSS Derek James (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Cherished husband of Angela and much loved dad of Andrew, Wendy, Natallie, Barry, Aaron, Lewis, Lucy and the late Nicola. Beloved grandad to Taylor, Oliver, Bobby and Jena. A funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 am, thereafter Inveresk Cemetery, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 2, 2020