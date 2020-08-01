|
MAIN Derek (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on July 28, 2020, after a long illness very bravely borne, Derek, dearly loved and respected brother of David and Sheila, brother-in-law of Frank and uncle of Martin and Julia. Invitation only due to the current Covid-19 restrictions but from 3 pm, on Friday, August 7, the funeral service can be viewed on line using the following link, www.obitus.com; Username: Qova2731 Password: 393671. A celebration of Derek's life will be held later. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Ataxia UK would be very welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2020