MCGARVIE Derek (Musselburgh)
On September 14, 2020, at Kettering General Hospital, Northamptonshire, Derek, dearly loved dad to David, Derek and Ashley, brother to William and Gillian and grandad to Elise, Junior, Rocky, Kloe and Ollie.
Sorely missed.
Always in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral will take place at 11 am, on September 30, at Inveresk Cemetery. Derek will make his final journey from Whitehill Avenue, at 10.40 am, for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 29, 2020