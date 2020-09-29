Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek MCGARVIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek MCGARVIE

Notice Condolences

Derek MCGARVIE Notice
MCGARVIE Derek (Musselburgh)
On September 14, 2020, at Kettering General Hospital, Northamptonshire, Derek, dearly loved dad to David, Derek and Ashley, brother to William and Gillian and grandad to Elise, Junior, Rocky, Kloe and Ollie.
Sorely missed.
Always in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral will take place at 11 am, on September 30, at Inveresk Cemetery. Derek will make his final journey from Whitehill Avenue, at 10.40 am, for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -