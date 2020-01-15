|
|
|
FARMER
Desmond (Des)
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Erskine Care Home, Edinburgh, on January 9, 2020, Desmond, much loved and loving husband of Jean, father of Aileen, grandfather of Rebecca and Daniel, father-in-law of Al and a dear brother and uncle and friend to many. Requiem Mass at St Mary's Star Of The Sea, Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6AW, (approach from Queen Charlotte Street), on Thursday, January 23, at 12 noon. Please leave ample time due to extensive roadworks. Interment thereafter at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, however, a collection will be made for L'Arche and Erskine Care Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020