|
|
|
MILLER Desmond Maybury (South Queensferry)
Peacefully, with his family, on November 24, 2020, at North Merchiston Care Home, Edinburgh. Desmond, aged 92 years, beloved husband (67 years), of the late Barbara Miller (nee Orr), much loved father to George, Jim, Des, Karen and Stephen, brother to Rosella, father-in-law to Linda, Carol and Lynda, devoted grandfather to Lisa, David, Kirsty, Liam and Robyn, proud great-grandfather to Leon. Missing you dad,
But we know you're with mum now. RIP. Due to Covid guidlines there will be a private funeral service
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2020