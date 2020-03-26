|
QUIRIE Donald (Donny) (Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly, following a short illness at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Donald much loved partner to Vivianne, father of Ross, loving brother of Malcolm, Aileen and the late Jacqueline. Sadly missed by all family, friends, band mates and fellow musicians after 50 years in the Scottish music scene. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, April 2, at 10 am. Due to Corona Virus restrictions attendance at the funeral is limited to immediate family only. There will be on an online stream / web cast of the service available for extended family and friends. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 26, 2020