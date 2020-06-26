Home

Scott Donald Gordon (Niddrie)
It is with much sadness that our family announce the passing of Gordon Scott, on June 18, 2020, aged 80 years, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. A much loved brother, brother-in-law to Sylvia, Douglas, Margaret and Colin and uncle to Douglas, Andrew, David, Nicola, Rachel and Lorna and great-uncle to Ben, Ollie and Pippa. A funeral cortege will leave his house and pass by the Co-Op shop, Duddingston Park South, at approximately 1.05 pm and then the Ormelie Tavern at approximately 1.20 pm, with a funeral service to follow at Seafield Crematrium. Due to current restrictions a private cremation service will be held with family only. Family flowers only please, anyone wishing to pay their respects to Gordon can do so along the route.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2020
