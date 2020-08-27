|
WILSON Donnie (Frank) (Bilston)
Peacefully, passed away, on August 22, 2020, at Midlothian Community Hospital, Frank, (formerly Chief Engineer at Bilston Glen Colliery), beloved husband to the late May, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad and brother to the family and a dear friend to many. The hearse will leave Stanley Avenue, at 12.30 pm approximately, on Tuesday, September 1, if anyone wishes to pay their respects. Due to current restrictions funeral private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 27, 2020