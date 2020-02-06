|
BALD Doreen (nee Learmonth) (Mountcastle)
Peacefully, on January 30, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Ian, loving sister to Irene and sister-in-law to Charlie and Janis, daughter-in-law to Nancy, loving aunt to Stewart, Louise and Donna and great-aunt to Kiera and Paige. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, February 11, at 10.30 am, all welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 6, 2020