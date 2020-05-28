|
|
|
DALGETTY Doris (nee Baker) (Clovenstone)
Passed away peacefully, on May 9, 2020, in hospital, aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late Tom, much loved mum to Tom, Ethel and Mary, dear mother-in-law to Allan and Anne. Nana to Julie, Mark, Tracey, Keith, Catriona, and Kirsty. Great-nana to Isla, Mairi, Madi and Nyah who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to current circumstances. Private funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Monday, June 1.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 28, 2020