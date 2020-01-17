|
|
|
GIBBONS Dorothy (Edinburgh)
Steven, Denise and Sandra would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support following the sad loss of their mum and mother-in-law, Dorothy, beloved wife of the late Les. The cards, flowers and messages were very much appreciated at this sad time We would like to thank Rev Malcolm Muir for a lovely service, Jamie Reece and colleagues (William Purves Funeral Directors) for their compassionate assistance and to the doctors, carers and community nurses who looked after Dorothy.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020