MACKIE Dorothy (Blackford / Hope Lane)
Peacefully, at Braid Hills Nursing Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Dot, aged 79 years, dearly loved mum of David, Susanne and the late Kenneth. Cherished nanny, nan and great-nanny to the family. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, at 9.30 am, thereafter to Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, to which all are welcome. Donations can be made at the service in support of Muirfield Unit at Braid Hills Nursing Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020