Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy MACKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy MACKIE

Notice Condolences

Dorothy MACKIE Notice
MACKIE Dorothy (Blackford / Hope Lane)
Peacefully, at Braid Hills Nursing Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Dot, aged 79 years, dearly loved mum of David, Susanne and the late Kenneth. Cherished nanny, nan and great-nanny to the family. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, at 9.30 am, thereafter to Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, to which all are welcome. Donations can be made at the service in support of Muirfield Unit at Braid Hills Nursing Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -