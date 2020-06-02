Home

MOONEY Dorothy (Dot) (Aberlady / Musselburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, Dot, aged 68, beloved wife and soulmate of Mick, loving mum to Kristofor and Samantha. A kind and generous friend to many and a special auntie to her close and extended family. Dot will be sadly missed by all who knew her and forever in our hearts. On Friday, June 5, Dot will be leaving from the family home at 2.15 pm for those that wish to say goodbye and then on to Seafield Crematorium for the service at 3 pm. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 2, 2020
