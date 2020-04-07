|
HUTSON Dorothy (Dot)
(nee Edmond) (Easter Road)
Sadly, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Spring Gardens Care Home. Dot, much loved wife of the late Ander, loving mum of Mark, Tracey and the late Scott and a much adored gran of Ross and Emily. A funeral service will take place on Friday, April 10, 2020, but due to current restrictions it will be a private service. Flowers from family and friends are welcome and should be delivered to Scotmid Funerals, 60 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh, EH15 1DA, by Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 7, 2020