RUTHERFORD Dorothy (nee Twyman) (Gilmerton / Drylaw)
Peacefully passed away at Ashley Court Nursing Home, on December 29, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Billy, devoted and much loved mum to John, George, Tracey and William, dear mother-in-law to Catherine, Gary and Tracey, adored grandma and great-grandma. Much loved sister, auntie and friend. Funeral to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 2 pm, on Thursday, January 23. All family and friends welcome. Family flowers only please, as there will be a collection for St Columba's Hospice on retiral.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020
