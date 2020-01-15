|
SMITH Dorothy (Dot) (Queensbury / formerly of Royston / Leith, Edinburgh)
On January 7, 2020, peacefully, in hospital, Dorothy (Dot), aged 86 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Morris, much loved mum of Morris, Paul, Dorothy and the late Anne, loving nana of Kelly and Claire, treasured great-nana of Daisy, Barnaby and Rufus. Cremation to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on January 31, at 10.30 am, followed by service of Thanksgiving to be held at Queensbury Baptist Church, at 11.30 am. Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium or church. By request family flowers only please, if desired donations in memory of Dorothy would be appreciated for Queensbury Support Centre. A plate will be available at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to H.Bates funeral directors (01274) 880244.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020