Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Bates Funeral Directors (Queensbury, Bradford)
Fountain Street
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD13 2PL
01274 880244
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Dot) SMITH

Notice Condolences

Dorothy (Dot) SMITH Notice
SMITH Dorothy (Dot) (Queensbury / formerly of Royston / Leith, Edinburgh)
On January 7, 2020, peacefully, in hospital, Dorothy (Dot), aged 86 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Morris, much loved mum of Morris, Paul, Dorothy and the late Anne, loving nana of Kelly and Claire, treasured great-nana of Daisy, Barnaby and Rufus. Cremation to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on January 31, at 10.30 am, followed by service of Thanksgiving to be held at Queensbury Baptist Church, at 11.30 am. Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium or church. By request family flowers only please, if desired donations in memory of Dorothy would be appreciated for Queensbury Support Centre. A plate will be available at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to H.Bates funeral directors (01274) 880244.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -