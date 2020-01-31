Home

KEMP Douglas William (Dougie) (Edinburgh)
Former Civil Service Strollers footballer, club cricket wicket keeper, retired Edinburgh subpostmaster and bank manager died suddenly in Alicante, Spain, on January 15, 2020. He is survived by his partner Mirna Ravelo, Linda Kemp, the mother of his four children, Andy, Gordon and his wife Liz, Russell, Mairi and her husband Andrew and his grandson Joshua. He was a much loved brother to his siblings Dawn and Kenny Kemp. There will be a memorial for Dougie in the Grange Club on Sunday, March 15. Enquiries can be made via [email protected]
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 31, 2020
