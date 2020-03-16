Home

CLARK Duncan A. (Edinburgh)
Died suddenly, at his home in Hutchison, Edinburgh, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, aged 70. A loving uncle and cousin, he was a dearly loved member of his family and had many friends in the local community. A funeral service will take place on Friday, March 20, at 11.30 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, to which everyone is welcome. To celebrate Duncan's life, a gathering to share memories will be held at The Sandy Bells from 2 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 16, 2020
