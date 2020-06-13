Home

Sadly and peacefully, on June 9, 2020, at St John's Hospital, Livingston. Duncan (65 years), beloved partner to Liz, loving dad to Kevin and Gary, and much loved grandad (Opa) to Ollie, Amelie, Arlyn, and Lewis. Due to current circumstances the funeral will be private. However a live webcast may be viewed on Thursday, June 18, from 12.25 pm, at www.obitus.com username: Qope5770 password: 580045. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
His memory marches on!
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2020
