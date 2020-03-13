Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith DEVON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith (Jean) DEVON

Notice Condolences

Edith (Jean) DEVON Notice
DEVON Edith (Jean) (Muirhouse/ Newcastle)
Peacefully, at the Royal infirmary Edinburgh, on March 4, 2020, Jean, beloved wife of the late Andrew Inglis and Ken Devon, loving mum to Lynda and the late Muriel, proud granny to Barry, Mark and William, cherished great-granny Jean to Bethany, Ayda, Kaitlyn, Iona and Zoey and sister to Marjorie and Ronnie. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 20, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -