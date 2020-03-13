|
DEVON Edith (Jean) (Muirhouse/ Newcastle)
Peacefully, at the Royal infirmary Edinburgh, on March 4, 2020, Jean, beloved wife of the late Andrew Inglis and Ken Devon, loving mum to Lynda and the late Muriel, proud granny to Barry, Mark and William, cherished great-granny Jean to Bethany, Ayda, Kaitlyn, Iona and Zoey and sister to Marjorie and Ronnie. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 20, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2020