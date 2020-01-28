Home

Edith May (Gargaro) RAMSAY

Edith May (Gargaro) RAMSAY Notice
RAMSAY Edith May
(nee Gargaro) (Lochend)
Peacefully, after a short illness and surrounded by her loving family, at St Columba's Hospice on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Edith, much loved wife to Philip, loving mum to Kevin and Adeline, adored gran to Ramsay and Euan, special aunt to Antony and Denise, dear mother-in-law and good friend to all who knew her. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, January 30, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 28, 2020
