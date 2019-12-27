Home

RUSSELL Edith Laing (Old Farm Court, Edinburgh) At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a short stay in hospital, devoted wife of the late James Thomas Russell, beloved mother of James Russell, much loved grandmother of Daniel, loving sister of Margaret White and the late Joan Gow and a much loved aunt. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Monday, December 30, at 4.30 pm, in the Pentland Chapel, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 27, 2019
