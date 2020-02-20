Home

Edna (Duncan) DICK

DICK Edna (nee Duncan) (Abbeyhill)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, on February 14, 2020, aged 86. Edna, beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother of Colin and Graeme, dear grandmother and great-grandmother, cherished by her siblings. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 25, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020
