GOODALL Edward R. R. Peacefully after a short period in hospital our mum Annie lost her much loved husband of 60 years.
A loving father to Edward, David and Jennifer and to all his grand and
great grandchildren. You were our constant and will be sorely missed.
A closed funeral will be held at
Seafield Crematorium, April 17th at 10am and much later a burial will take place to which all friends and family
can attend to pay their respects
when it's safe to do so.
You will always be in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 8, 2020
