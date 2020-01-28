Home

RODGERS Eileen (nee Sweeney) (Gilmerton)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on January 15, 2020, Eileen, beloved wife of Michael, loving mum to Michael, Sean, Vinny and Eileen, cherished nana to her five grandchildren, dear sister and mother-in-law. Funeral service will take place at St Catherines RC Church, on Monday, February 3, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Mount Vernon Cemetery, 11.30 am approximately. Eileen will be received into church on Sunday, February 2, at 4 pm. Family flowers only please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 28, 2020
