BARLOW Elaine (Casey) (Southside)
Peacefully, passed away at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on March 3, 2020. Elaine, much loved wife to John, mum to Liam, Niall and Jessica and beloved sister and auntie. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 19, at 9.30 am, then followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 10.30 am. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in aid of the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2020
