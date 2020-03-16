Home

Elaine McKenzie THOMSON

Elaine McKenzie THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Elaine McKenzie (Clermiston)
Suddenly, at home, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Elaine, loving mum of Wlliam, David and Nicole, loving daughter of China (John Thomson), sister of Ann, David, John and Debra and a loving auntie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, March 24, at 11 am, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery, Drum Terrace, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 16, 2020
