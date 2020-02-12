Home

TOMLIN Eleanor (Livingston)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at
St John's Hospital, Livingston, on February 5, 2020, formerly Eleanor Millar (nee Shott), aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Bill, a much loved mum, gran, great-gran and sister of the family. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Monday, February 17, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, at Eleanor's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 12, 2020
