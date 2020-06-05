|
|
|
CALDER Elizabeth Berry (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh, on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of James Calder. Cherished mother of Malcolm, Jane, Bruce, Trish, Fraser and Alison. Loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elizabeth is survived by her siblings John, May, Anne, Jeanette, James and Ena. Private funeral due to current restrictions. In place of flowers, please send donations to St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2020