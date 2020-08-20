Home

CURRAN Elizabeth (Betty) (Late of Dalmeny and Berwickshire)
In Gloucester, on August 11, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) Curran, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Barney, much loved mum to Rosemary and the late Paul. A loving and dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, in St Margaret's RC Church, South Queensferry, followed by burial in South Queensferry Cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hayfield Support Services for Deaf People, 260 Moffat Street, Glasgow, G5 0ND. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60a St John's Avenue, Churchdown, Gloucester, GL3 2BX, Tel 01452 713085.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 20, 2020
