|
|
|
FLEMING Elizabeth (Lily) (Tranent)
Anne and family would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers received during their recent sad bereavement and to all who attended the service at Mortonhall Crematorium. Special thanks to all the staff at Eskgreen Care Home for their loving care and the Rev Mary Patterson for her very comforting service. Wood and Hay for the funeral arrangements carried out with kindness and dignity and thanks to all who donated a total of £300, which will be split between Eskgreen Care Home and Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 4, 2020