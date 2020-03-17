Home

INGMAN Elizabeth (Betty) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on March 12, 2020. Betty, dearly beloved wife of the late Joe Ingman, much loved mum of the late Sheena, dearly loved gran of Scott and Amy, loved great-gran of Joe and Jessica and a dear sister of the family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, March 21, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of Parkinson's UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 17, 2020
