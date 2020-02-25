|
KEARSLEY Elizabeth (Stenhouse)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on February 16, 2020, Betty, beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mum to Eileen, Pamela and Michael, proud granny and GG Betty to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, March 3, at
1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be made in aid of Palliative Care, Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2020