Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth WESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mackenzie (Liz) WESTON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Mackenzie (Liz) WESTON Notice
WESTON Elizabeth (Liz) Mackenzie (Haddington)
Sadly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, after a short illness bravely borne. Elizabeth (Liz), beloved wife of Jim, proud and much loved mum of Ross and Fraser, mother-in-law to Natalie and Gillian, granny to be and chum to many. A service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Family want bright colours, no dark clothing, please. A collection in memory of Liz will be taken for Cancer Research UK and Social Bite.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -