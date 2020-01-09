|
WESTON Elizabeth (Liz) Mackenzie (Haddington)
Sadly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, after a short illness bravely borne. Elizabeth (Liz), beloved wife of Jim, proud and much loved mum of Ross and Fraser, mother-in-law to Natalie and Gillian, granny to be and chum to many. A service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Family want bright colours, no dark clothing, please. A collection in memory of Liz will be taken for Cancer Research UK and Social Bite.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020