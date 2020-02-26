|
|
|
Martin Elizabeth "Liz"
(nee Jamieson)
Gorebridge Very peacefully but suddenly at the Marie Curie Hospice on
February 20th, 2020, aged 60.
Liz, beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum to Vicky and Jim, devoted gran to Calleb, dearly loved sister to Tommy and Ann, a dear friend to many.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on
Monday March 2nd at 4pm, to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please,
but a collection will be taken
on behalf on Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2020