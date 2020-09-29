|
MARTIN Elizabeth (Elma) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at Murrayfield House Care Home, on Friday, September 25, 2020, Elma, devoted and beloved wife of 57 years of the late Dick Martin and adored mum of Derek and Graham, proud grandma of Philipp, Alexander and Aidan and much loved Auntie Elma to many. Formerly of Douglas R. Banks (Corstorphine). Funeral service and celebration of life will take place on Friday, at Warriston Crematorium in a small private family and close friends cremation according to current government restrictions and will also be available to view online at 4pm on www.obitus.com, login details are:
username Xosu8547,
password 812564.
Please contact Graham Martin
0049 151 1252 5576 for details.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 29, 2020