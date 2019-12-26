|
McGEARY
Elizabeth (nee McInnes) (Edinburgh / Polmont)
Peacefully, after a long illness faced with quiet determination, at home, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Beth, wife to David, mother to Susan and David and aunt and sister-in-law to many. Service on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 pm, at Redding and Westquarter Church, High Street, Redding, followed by burial at Gransable Cemetery, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, but a collection box will be available on the day for donations to Bloodline and Maggies.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 26, 2019