McNEELY
Elizabeth (Murrayfield)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on April 6, 2020, at Northcare Manor, Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of Mac, loving father of the late Tom, devoted grandmother of Ryan, dear friend of Vicki. A private cremation is being held at Dunfermline Crematorium. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Mount Vernon Cemetery, at a date to be confirmed, where all friends are welcome. No flowers please, but if desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer Scotland or Mary's Meals.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 15, 2020