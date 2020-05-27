Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MEIKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth MEIKLE

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth MEIKLE Notice
MEIKLE Elizabeth (Liz) (Newcraighall / Inch)
Passed away, peacefully, at home, in the care of her loving family, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh, cherished mum of Mary, Agnes, Hugh, Liz, Sandra and James, much loved granny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, devoted mother-in-law, dear sister to the late Mary and Alex and friend to many. A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on May 29, 2020, at 1 pm. Donations to the Prestonfield Neighbourhood Project.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -