MEIKLE Elizabeth (Liz) (Newcraighall / Inch)
Passed away, peacefully, at home, in the care of her loving family, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh, cherished mum of Mary, Agnes, Hugh, Liz, Sandra and James, much loved granny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, devoted mother-in-law, dear sister to the late Mary and Alex and friend to many. A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on May 29, 2020, at 1 pm. Donations to the Prestonfield Neighbourhood Project.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 27, 2020