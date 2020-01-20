|
MESTON Elizabeth (Saughtonhall)
Peacefully, in the care of St Columba's Hospice, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Betty, beloved wife of the late Colin, loving mum to Robert, David and the late Colin, a much loved mother-in-law, gran and sister to the family. A service will be held at Saughtonhall United Reformed Church, on Monday, January 27, at 12 noon and thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made on the day, if wished.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 20, 2020