MURRAY Elizabeth (Betty) (Gorebridge / Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, with her family beside her, at Archview Lodge Care Home, on March 1, 2020, aged 76. Betty, beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mum, granny, great-granny, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and auntie to all her family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 12, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of the Bravehound Charity. Bright clothes to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2020