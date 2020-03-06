|
McLEAN
Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Balfour) (Lady Nairne)
Peacefully, on February 27, 2020, at Eagle Lodge Eventide Home, Betty, beloved wife of the late Bob, cherished mum of Stewart, Alan, Sheila, Leonard, Dorothy and the late David and Bruce, loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. A service will be held in Duddingston Kirk, 5 Old Church Lane, Duddingston, on Thursday, March 12, at 11 am, interment thereafter in Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East, at 12 noon, both to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2020