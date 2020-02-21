Home

Elizabeth (nee Clements) (Betty) RANDALL

Elizabeth (nee Clements) (Betty) RANDALL Notice
RANDALL Elizabeth (Betty)
(nee Clements) (Barnton)
Aged 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 6, 2020. Loving wife to the late Peter Randall, beloved mother to Janis, Scott and Robert, adoring grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Mass will be held at St Kentigern RC Church, on Thursday, February 27, at 9.15 am, committal thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, as a retiring collection will be taken in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2020
