TOAL Elizabeth (Doris) (Musselburgh / Prestonpans)
Passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Edington Hospital, North Berwick, dearly beloved mother of Graham, loved and respected by daughter-in-law Anne and many nieces and nephews including David, Lynda, and Valerie. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium. Our thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to join us.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2020
